Obama Must Have Read My Post! He Says We Can’t Let Trump Be Hitler Because 60 Mil Will Die

Obama has been making the rounds lately. He says that we shouldn’t be complacent just because we’re a democracy. Hitler rose out of the Weimar democracy, you know. 60 million people died because of that. Hint hint, let’s not go along with Trump.

First of all, isn’t Obama just a jackass? Back in 2008 I never saw one reason why this guy was any good. People were all worked up about him being a secret Kenyan, while others were unironically convinced that this guy would be the second coming. Just like the people who say, unironically, that they’re grateful that Obama had a scandal free presidency.

Obama was always small-minded, petty, pretentious, never really that bright (good a pretending to be magnanimous, if you’re an idiot that doesn’t understand the issues). I always hated this guy. Bill Clinton, for goodness sake, was better. At least Clinton would actually substantively compromise when he said he would. Even if with the stupid GOP.

Obama’s tack was to always talk a lot then do nothing, and let America shuffle past. While America and the world burned, during his tenure, the media would ignore it. When a single half-way not horrible thing happened during his tenure, he’d be hailed as some kind of genius hero for causing it. Obama was like the worst abstraction of the vapid cool kid from high school, made into a President.

Anyway. Right, so Hitler himself personally caused 60 million to die. Stalin the conquering torturer had nothing to do with it? Neither the death throes of the dying, brutal British Imperium? Neither the arrogance of France and Poland? Neither the desperate, sloven ambitions of the United States Anglo-mercantilist elites.

I’m sorry, I’ll harp on it again and again, forever. World War II is mis-framed. The entire world sees it wrong. All the competing world powers today were the victors of that conflict. There’s zero will to re-litigate it. We have to, though. The truth tells us a fundamental story about the folly of war and power, which we’ll never EVER learn so long as we concede that the allies’ war effort was fundamentally “necessary”.

It’s not about the war state, or the abuse of covert power, or lack of media attention to foreign wars, or racism, or the pitfalls of capitalist oligarchy, or the problems with socialist economic planning – all these things we talk about are nice, but we’re just pruning branches and ignoring the root. World War II.

The concession to the “necessity” of World War II totally reverses the lessons of World War I as “the war to end all wars”. No, they weren’t wrong when they said that World War I should have been a lesson about never doing that again. No, war didn’t suddenly become necessary again because of Hitler. Simply, we turned our back on World War I’s lesson, and made the same mistake all over again. Maybe the pain wasn’t quite enough, the first time? So what about the third time?

The case against WWII is actually very solid. The difficulty in arguing it stems from how deeply the myth is entrenched in our culture. But that’s a call to arms to attack the myth, to chip against its armor.

As long as some measure of American power in the world is deemed necessary “in case of another Hitler”, there’s no ending the wars. Because that excuse will always be exploited to abuse the power of military violence. If the Empire exists, it will be used. And if Hitler needs to be defeated, there will always be an empire.

The problem is that the United States is the liberal country. Any other great power hegemony would be worse than ours. So, it’s up to us of all people to learn the right lesson and teach it to the world. Our culture and our trade can be sufficient to dissuade the peoples of Earth, in the long run, against resorting to war. They can learn from us that war is an unnecessary path. Or else, no one will ever learn it.

And America will just be another Rome. A dust pile.